VMware: Using FlexPod? How to Drive Better Cisco UCS Performance

Leveraging FlexPod for your infrastructure offers organizations a number of benefits; for one, giving you an integrated solution that works for you and the specific requirements of your IT infrastructure. FlexPod, which is jointly engineered by Cisco and NetApp, offers a comprehensive architecture with your compute, networking and storage elements of the IT stack. As a result, you can simplify the management of your infrastructure, particularly as it continues to shift and change with today’s business needs.

Cisco UCS

Cisco Networking

NetApp Storage

FlexPod features several key components, include:

In this three-part series, I’ll be uncovering how you can drive better performance across your FlexPod environment by focusing on extending visibility with specific components of the solution. In addition, I’ll highlight how you can leverage FlexPod with a popular database solution like Oracle Database to extend visibility even further across your IT stack.

