Home Data Center VMware: Using FlexPod? How to Drive Better Cisco UCS Performance

VMware: Using FlexPod? How to Drive Better Cisco UCS Performance

0
VMware: Using FlexPod? How to Drive Better Cisco UCS Performance
0

Leveraging FlexPod for your infrastructure offers organizations a number of benefits; for one, giving you an integrated solution that works for you and the specific requirements of your IT infrastructure. FlexPod, which is jointly engineered by Cisco and NetApp, offers a comprehensive architecture with your compute, networking and storage elements of the IT stack. As a result, you can simplify the management of your infrastructure, particularly as it continues to shift and change with today’s business needs.

FlexPod features several key components, include:

  • Cisco UCS
  • Cisco Networking
  • NetApp Storage

In this three-part series, I’ll be uncovering how you can drive better performance across your FlexPod environment by focusing on extending visibility with specific components of the solution. In addition, I’ll highlight how you can leverage FlexPod with a popular database solution like Oracle Database to extend visibility even further across your IT stack.

Read the entire article here, Using FlexPod? How to Drive Better Cisco UCS Performance

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Databases
Management
Networking
Storage
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

      Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493681721_hqdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Azure Container Service, the cloud’s most open option for containers

          Check this out. New features in #Azure Container Service make it more agile, flexible and provide more options. This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1493680736_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Goes to the Movies with Higher Availability and Performance for BookMyShow

          1493681742_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Homer McEwen aka KillaDBA visits SQL Saturday Redmond

          1493330538_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Smart Cities – Better Places to Live

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video