VMware User Environment Manager 9.4 Argument Based Privilege Elevation Feature Walk-through Video

A technical explanation and demo of two new features in User Environment Manager 9.4. Argument based privilege elevation allows more granular control of elevating custom scripts. Process de-elevation is now logged in the Windows Event Log. Both features are explained and demonstrated here.

VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Visit https://techzone.vmware.com for more information.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.