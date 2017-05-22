VMware User Environment Manager 9.2 – Privilege Elevation Video Demo
This video discusses and demonstrates the new privilege elevation feature of User Environment Manager 9.2. Privilege elevation is designed as a tool for IT administrators to mitigate risks in their privilege-management strategy. Applications that are already installed and require elevated privileges to run, as well as application installers, can have privileges elevated.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications