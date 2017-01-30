VMware: Upgrading your vROps Environment from vROps 6.3 to vROps 6.4

As many of you know, VMware recently released vRealize Operations Manager (vROps) 6.4. New updates focused on enhancing product usability and stability and supporting vSphere 6.5 environments.

Improvements included:

Support for vSphere 6.5

Summary pages for key vSphere objects

Predictive Distributed Resource Scheduler (pDRS)

13 new dashboards

Enhanced “All Metrics” tab for easier troubleshooting

For additional details see the release notes.

In this blog post, I’ll cover my own upgrade process from vROps 6.3 to vROps 6.4. Detailed VMware documentation of the upgrade process can be found here.

Read the entire article here, Upgrading your vROps Environment from vROps 6.3 to vROps 6.4

via the fine folks at VMware!