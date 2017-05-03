VMware: Upgrading to the NEW vRealize Operations 6.5, Step by Step

Hopefully you’ve already learned about all the new goodness in new vRealize Operations 6.5. If not, you should know that the new 6.5 has some very cool features including:

Integration with vRealize Log Insight for even faster troubleshooting

Integration with vRealize Business for Cloud via Business Management tab in vRealize Operations

Automate upgrade of in-guest End Point Operations agents

Full-scale for predictive Distributed Resource Scheduler (pDRS)

Webhooks for OOTB integration with chat services (like Slack and HipChat), ServiceNow, PagerDuty, vRealize Orchestrator, Jenkins, and more

Sounds great, right? (nods all around) So how do you get from whatever version of vRealize Operations you are running now to the new 6.5? And (side note), what if you don’t have vRealize Operations installed at all? Let’s cover the last question, first.

