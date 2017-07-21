VMware Updates App Volumes 2.12 Technical FAQ Now Available

We are excited to announce that the VMware App Volumes Technical FAQ has been updated for VMware App Volumes 2.12. The latest release includes many capabilities and features that improve the end-user experience.

Here are some of the feature details included in the updated document:

App Volumes 2.12 supports multiple Active Directory domains with one-way and two-way trusts. You can also move an Active Directory user to another OU or rename an Active Directory user without impacting AppStack or writable volume assignments.

With App Volumes 2.12, we have added certificate checking between the App Volumes Manager and App Volumes Agents, and vCenter Server.

You can upgrade from App Volumes 2.12 to App Volumes 2.12.1 without uninstalling the existing 2.12 installation. Configurations and settings are preserved.

App Volumes 2.12 supports Windows 10 Anniversary Update and Microsoft Office 365 version 2016.

