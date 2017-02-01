Home VMware: Updated Version of the Deployment Guide for Hadoop on VMware vSphere

VMware: Updated Version of the Deployment Guide for Hadoop on VMware vSphere

0
VMware: Updated Version of the Deployment Guide for Hadoop on VMware vSphere
0

The new Deployment Guide for Virtualizing Hadoop on VMware vSphere describes the technical choices for running Hadoop and Spark-based applications in virtual machines on vSphere. Innovative technologies and design approaches are appearing very regularly in the big data market; the pace of innovation has not slowed down for sure!

A prime example of this innovation is the rapid growth in Spark adoption for serious enterprise work over the past year or so, overtaking MapReduce as the dominant way of building big data applications. Spark holds out the promise of faster application execution times and easier APIs to use to build your application. A lot of innovation work is now going into optimizing the streaming of large quantities of data into Spark, with an eye to the large data feeds that will appear from connected cars and other devices in the near future. This new version of the VMware Deployment Guide for Hadoop on vSphere brings the information up to date with developments in the Spark and YARN (“Yet Another Resource Negotiator”) areas.

The YARN technology is the general name for the updated job scheduling and resource management functions that have now become mainstream in Hadoop deployments. The older MapReduce-centric style, once the central resource management scheduler in Hadoop, is now relegated to just another programming framework. MapReduce is still used for Extract-Transform-Load (ETL) jobs, running in batch mode on a common resource management and scheduling platform (YARN) – but now, to a large extent, MapReduce is no longer the dominant paradigm for building applications. Spark is seen as much more suited to interactive queries and applications. Spark also runs as an example of another application framework on YARN, and that combination is popular in enterprises today – and so it is the focus of much of our testing currently, as you will see. Spark runs in standalone mode outside of the YARN resource manager context too, but that option is out of scope for the current Deployment Guide, as we see that less often within enterprises today. Of course, that may change in the future.

Read the entire article here, Updated Version of the Deployment Guide for Hadoop on VMware vSphere

via the fine folks at VMware!

More Resources:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485919034_maxresdefault.jpg

          Attend VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans Video

          Don’t miss the world’s largest event entirely focused on Availability. Meet 3,000 peers, thought leaders, subject matter experts and IT professionals to discuss the latest in data center modernization using virtualization, storage and cloud technologies. Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon

          read more
          1485801623_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned from IT for NFV

          615612843_1280x720.jpg

          TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

          1485801655_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IoT

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video