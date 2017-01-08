Home VMware: Unique Paths to the Top in Tech Podcast – VMware’s Sanjay Poonen on Fortt Knox

VMware: Unique Paths to the Top in Tech Podcast – VMware’s Sanjay Poonen on Fortt Knox

0
VMware: Unique Paths to the Top in Tech Podcast – VMware’s Sanjay Poonen on Fortt Knox
0

Last Fall, CNBC Squawk Alley anchor and technology correspondent Jon Fortt debuted a new digital show. Produced by CNBC, Fortt Knox is a treasure trove of deep discussions with the people who make things happen. Available as a podcast, Jon Fortt leads conversations with powerful people on how they navigate a world that is increasingly defined by diversity and innovation.

Just prior to the holidays, Fortt Knox featured VMware’s Sanjay Poonen, On the podcast, Sanjay talked about growing up lower-middle class in India, and how he pushed past rejection, leading him to his role today as VMware’s chief operating officer, Customer Operations.

For most of us, the journey to success isn’t going to be a straight line, and life lessons aren’t always just the ones captured on a resume. Sanjay shares this wisdom from his own personal story, including the times that where, for him, rejections were an integral part of his path to success.

Listen to the episode of Fortt Knox featuring Sanjay Poonen here:

Read the entire article here, Unique Paths to the Top in Tech: VMware’s Sanjay Poonen on Fortt Knox

via the fine folks at VMware!

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]

    read more
    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      steadyPRINT  – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]

      read more
      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483894336_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Deploying Cloud-First Workspaces Video

          The following video details Citrix Deploying Cloud-First Workspaces!

          read more
          1483565845_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Connectors – Video

          1483610544_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenServer and Enhanced 3D Graphics – Video

          1483585029_maxresdefault.jpg

          Amit Panchel (vExpert) Video – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video