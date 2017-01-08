VMware: Unique Paths to the Top in Tech Podcast – VMware’s Sanjay Poonen on Fortt Knox
Last Fall, CNBC Squawk Alley anchor and technology correspondent Jon Fortt debuted a new digital show. Produced by CNBC, Fortt Knox is a treasure trove of deep discussions with the people who make things happen. Available as a podcast, Jon Fortt leads conversations with powerful people on how they navigate a world that is increasingly defined by diversity and innovation.
Just prior to the holidays, Fortt Knox featured VMware’s Sanjay Poonen, On the podcast, Sanjay talked about growing up lower-middle class in India, and how he pushed past rejection, leading him to his role today as VMware’s chief operating officer, Customer Operations.
For most of us, the journey to success isn’t going to be a straight line, and life lessons aren’t always just the ones captured on a resume. Sanjay shares this wisdom from his own personal story, including the times that where, for him, rejections were an integral part of his path to success.
Listen to the episode of Fortt Knox featuring Sanjay Poonen here:
Read the entire article here, Unique Paths to the Top in Tech: VMware’s Sanjay Poonen on Fortt Knox
via the fine folks at VMware!
