VMware: Unifying A Multi Cloud World

VMware: Unifying A Multi Cloud World
With any strategy or plan – no matter how big or small – it can be hard for anyone to lose focus, get distracted or even take a wrong turn. We’re all human after all.

So when it comes to a Cross-Cloud approach which helps all lines of business drive innovation and deliver on their goals, it’s no different. Sometimes those leading such an approach, and those within the business striving to get there need reminding what their ultimate goal is, and need to answer specific questions to ensure they’re on the right path. But rather than a post-it note or some rough notes, a visual guide can be more thought-provoking and has the added bonus of not getting lost amongst a pile of other work!

That’s why we’ve created an image which employees can keep close by and easily refer to, to ensure they’re taking the right steps on their Cross-Cloud journey. For example, if an employee is focusing on security in the cloud, they can refer to the second strand ‘How secure is your organisation’, and look at each of the steps to ensure they have secure cloud management in place. The steps include ensuring security is a business wide priority, and making sure that clouds are not treated as silos.

Read the entire article here, Unifying A Multi Cloud World

via the fine folks at VMware!

Cloud Computing
Management
Security
VMware
