VMware: Unify & Simplify Access Control with VMware Workspace ONE

Over the last decade, the workforce experienced a phenomenal transformation. This shift, commonly called digital transformation, made it more difficult than ever before to enable secure access to corporate resources. Changes in workstyles, devices and apps—and how end users expect to interact with productivity tools—exacerbated the problem.

In the past, in order for end users to be productive, all work-related tasks had to be done from a company-purchased Windows desktop or laptop with a locked down corporate image. Today, end users work on multiple devices, with various form factors and operating systems. Many of these devices are not managed by IT, so IT cannot trust the device.

With the diversity of devices, end users now need access to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps, native mobile apps, Windows apps and internal web apps, along with legacy and virtualized apps. In fact, we’re at a point where there are more non-Windows apps than Windows apps. With the proliferation of SaaS apps, more and more application resources move outside the walls of the corporate network, and into the cloud.

