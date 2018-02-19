VMware: Understanding the impact of Spectre and Meltdown patches for end users and consumers

In a recent post we’ve discussed how to leverage vRealize Operations to assess the performance & capacity impact of the Spectre and Meltdown patches. Though the situation around these patches continues to evolve let’s build upon gauging the infrastructure impact and move deeper into the stack. In addition to vRealize Operations we can leverage Log Insight and Wave Front to understand what the impact is on applications as well. The impact of these patches will vary for each use case and application. But answering questions like how are my users impacted by this is an extremely important part of the equation. Are you using Horizon Desktops or Published Applications for Healthcare providers? You might ask yourselves has their experience changed with patching? What about consumer facing web services, are they just as speedy as they used to be, or has there been an increase in response times with patching?

Monitoring the application impact is going to vary from application to application. The first question to ask is, does my application have response time data available? If yes, how is that data presented or accessed? If the answer is yes again, then getting that data into the right tool set and a little analysis is all you need. Below we will go through two examples of how to measure the impact.

To get started with this you will need a baseline system. Which is any system that is currently unpatched. Once we have that we can compare that baseline to a newly patched system. With both scenarios a pool concept can be leveraged to achieve your goals. For Horizon you will have two desktop pools one with all the patches and one without. For your web application the same concept, a set of web servers patched and another unpatched.

Via the fine folks at VMware!