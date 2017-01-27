VMware: Understanding the cost of healthcare IT
There is sometimes a perception by healthcare technology users that virtual machines are free, and resources are unlimited. We, as healthcare IT professionals, have a responsibility to properly set expectations with our application and financial teams, and to show them the true costs of the projects they undertake to help healthcare providers.
Cost of the private cloud
A key component of understanding private cloud deployments is cost. Management consultant Peter Drucker stated, “What gets measured gets improved”. This is incredibly true when looking at the components of a private cloud infrastructure. Providing application and finance teams with raw output of utilization metrics gives a very limited value. Virtual CPU counts and memory utilization are meaningful only in the context of someone who works with the infrastructure.
Read the entire article here, Understanding the cost of healthcare IT – VMware for Healthcare IT
via the fine folks at VMware!
Share this:
