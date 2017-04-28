VMware: Understanding How Host Profiles Handles Host-Specific Configuration Settings Through Customizations

Host Profiles is an advanced capability of VMware vSphere that provides for configuration and compliance checking of multiple VMware ESXi hosts. Although a profile can be attached directly to a single host in vCenter Server, typically, a profile is attached to a vSphere cluster, where all the hosts have the same hardware, storage, and networking configurations. The latest release of vSphere includes several enhancements to Host Profiles. This post goes into a little more depth on two different sources of configuration settings for a host.

While Host Profiles focuses on configuring identical settings across multiple hosts, certain items must be unique for each host. These unique items are known as customizations; in the past, we also referred to them as answer files.

Administrators initially configure a reference host to meet business requirements and then extract the entire configuration into a new profile which can be subsequently edited or updated as requirements change. These settings are applied to other hosts in the cluster through the process of remediation, and hosts that are not able to meet all the profile requirements are flagged as non-compliant.

