VMware: Transforming Security Within Your Business
In this second of a four-part video series, Richard Munro, global cloud strategy director at VMware, discusses the importance and benefits of taking a Cross-Cloud approach to help all lines of the business drive innovation and deliver on their strategic IT priorities. He also considers the key questions that businesses should be asking when it comes to continuing their cloud journey.
Initiating a Security Transformation
With data breaches making headline news and the cyber threat landscape evolving faster than ever, organisations are increasingly challenged on how to keep their operations, their data, and their customer information secure as they digitally transform. Couple this with the fact that businesses are also operating across a broader landscape than ever before, made up of multiple platforms, and it’s no surprise that ensuring complete protection across these services is top of mind for businesses—from the IT Department to the Boardroom.
