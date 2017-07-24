VMware: Transforming IT to Thrive in the Digital Era
Hear from Avon Puri, VP, Business IT on VMW IT’s transformation
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Hear from Avon Puri, VP, Business IT on VMW IT’s transformation
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]
Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]
This training video will guide you through the best practices in deploying patches using Desktop Central. Desktop Central supports Patch Management for Windows, Mac, Linux and third party applications. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
White Papers
Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]
Share this:
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper