VMware: Top 5 Q&A: Getting More out of vSAN – Session 1

In 2017, we kicked off Getting More Out of vSAN, an ongoing technical webcast series led by vSAN experts and designed to support you, our customers, with deployment and operation of vSAN. This webcast series is unique because of the interactive, live Q&A session at the end, where you can voice your concerns, provide feedback, and get your questions answered live by the vSAN product team!

After each session airs, we will share a high-level recap including the top five questions and answers, right here on Virtual Blocks. If you have 60 minutes to spare, we also highly recommend that you watch the full, recorded session by registering here.

Session 1: vSAN Architecture & What is New in 6.5

In this session, Jeff Hunter, Staff Technical Marketing Architect and Vijay Ramachandran, Senior Director of Product Management, provide a thorough overview of vSAN’s architecture, commonly used terms, and the benefits of its unique in-kernel design.

via the fine folks at VMware!