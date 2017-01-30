VMware: Top 5 Q&A: Getting More out of vSAN – Session 1
In 2017, we kicked off Getting More Out of vSAN, an ongoing technical webcast series led by vSAN experts and designed to support you, our customers, with deployment and operation of vSAN. This webcast series is unique because of the interactive, live Q&A session at the end, where you can voice your concerns, provide feedback, and get your questions answered live by the vSAN product team!
After each session airs, we will share a high-level recap including the top five questions and answers, right here on Virtual Blocks. If you have 60 minutes to spare, we also highly recommend that you watch the full, recorded session by registering here.
Session 1: vSAN Architecture & What is New in 6.5
In this session, Jeff Hunter, Staff Technical Marketing Architect and Vijay Ramachandran, Senior Director of Product Management, provide a thorough overview of vSAN’s architecture, commonly used terms, and the benefits of its unique in-kernel design.
Read the entire article here, Top 5 Q&A: Getting More out of vSAN – Session 1
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
User Experience & Logon Monitoring Challenges For years, slow logons have been the most common complaint of Citrix users. When a user logs on multiple times in a day, from multiple devices, slow logons can lead to frustration and lower productivity. For Citrix administrators, slow logon is one of the most difficult problems to resolve […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief