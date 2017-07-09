VMware: Top 20 Horizon View articles for June 2017 – Support Insider
The following are a list of the top 20 Horizon View articles for June 2017.
- Provisioning or recomposing a linked clone desktop pool fails
- Recommended restart cycle of the VMware Horizon View environment
- Restart order of the View environment to clear ADLDS (ADAM) synchronization in Horizon View
- Removing a standard (replica) connection server or a security server from a cluster of connection/security servers
- Confirming that the userinit string is configured properly
- Forcing replication between ADAM databases
- Using Microsoft Certreq to generate signed SSL certificates in VMware Horizon View
- Creating or provisioning a VMware View desktop pool fails with the error: View Composer Fault: VMware.Sim.Fault.VcDatastoreInaccessibleFault
- Troubleshooting and Frequently Asked Questions for space reclamation in VMware Horizon View 5.2.x and 5.3.x
- After reinstalling or upgrading the View agent, the View Administrator console reports the message: Agent Unreachable
- Provisioning View desktops fails due to customization timeout errors
- Troubleshooting connectivity issues between the agent, client, and connection server in VMware Virtual Desktop Manager
- Administration dashboard in VMware Horizon View reports the error: Server’s certificate cannot be checked
- VMware Horizon View Admin dashboard for vCenter Server 5.1 displays the message: VC service is not working properly
- Provisioning VMware Horizon View desktops fails with error: View Composer Agent initialization error (16): Failed to activate software license
- The View virtual machine is not accessible and the View Administration console shows the virtual machine status as Already Used
- Logging in with the VMware View Client using the Log In as Current User Feature fails with the message: Unable to logon as current user
- Connecting to a VMware View Desktop using PCoIP fails with a black screen
- Installing VMware View Agent or View Composer fails with the error: The system must be rebooted before installation can continue
- Removing invalid linked clone entries automatically using the ViewDBChk tool in VMware Horizon View 5.3 and later versions
