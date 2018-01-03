VMware Tools 10.2.0 enables Virtual Machine vNIC exclusion and priority re-ordering

Another very good and helpful article from William Lam, please find his complete post incl. comments here and scroll down for more information.

VMware Tools 10.2.0 just GA’ed (release notes / download and open-vm-tools release notes / open-vm-tools download) and this release includes a number of new features like an offline bundle for VMware Tools VIB for ESXi and support for deploying VMware Tools using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) to just name a few. There are also two additional new capabilities that I wanted to share as I think customers can benefit from and take advantage of immediately around how Virtual Machine vNICs are displayed. One of the challenges with having the broadest Guest Operating System (GOS) support in vSphere is dealing with some of the different behaviors of each GOS. One such example are the various ways in how both physical and logical networks interfaces are enumerated by an OS.

Take the example below, I have a PhotonOS VM which has eth0 as the primary interface and it is configured with an IP Address of 192.168.30.101. However, as you can see from the screenshot below I am actually getting back a different address and interface. In addition to this, we also see other logical interfaces showing up in the IP Address list such as Docker interfaces as well as virtual and other pseudo interfaces that may or may not be useful to VI Admins.

