VMware to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility today announced that Rajiv Ramaswami, VMware’s chief operating officer, products and cloud services, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 at 10:50 a.m. PT/ 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMwaresolutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

