VMware to Modernize Software Deployments for PCs with VMware AirWatch and Adaptiva Peer-to-Peer Technology

The combination of VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management and Adaptiva OneSite peer-to-peer (P2P) technology will help solve common software distribution challenges, improve delivery speeds and drive down costs

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced a collaboration with Adaptiva to help customers accelerate the journey to Windows 10 and next generation PC management from the cloud. Working towards combining VMware AirWatch® Unified Endpoint Management™ (UEM) and Adaptiva OneSite™ peer-to-peer (P2P) systems management technology, the industry-first solution will enable companies to deploy PC software at scale within a modern Windows 10 management architecture. This will help solve common distribution challenges associated with large software files for PCs and help drive down costs by eliminating the need for costly on-premises servers and throttling of network bandwidth.

“Our collaboration with Adaptiva will offer software distribution speed and cost-savings to VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management customers that will be difficult to match in the industry,” said Blake Brannon, vice president, product marketing, mobile products, End-User Computing, VMware. “As the collaboration continues, we believe the integration could also offer additional benefits in the future to help organizations optimize OS and security patching, and content delivery.”

With the opportunity to use UEM to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for endpoint management, while also facing the challenge of continued maintenance of large Win32 applications, companies need a modern solution that can deliver the benefits and solve the challenges — all in one.

VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management integrates advanced cloud-based Windows PC lifecycle management (PCLM) with modern enterprise mobility management (EMM) for a holistic approach to managing and securing desktops and mobile devices from a single solution. The solution includes advanced PC lifecycle management capabilities such as configuration management, operating system (OS) patch management, software distribution for traditional Win32 applications, client health and security management that have traditionally only been available as part of PCLM tools.

The combined use of VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management and Adaptiva OneSite will enable organizations to deploy large Windows applications and software files with greater speed and without disruption to end-users. It will help solve common software distribution challenges among enterprises and branch offices with the combination of cloud content delivery networks (CDN) and P2P systems management technology that enables software to be cached in unused space on client PCs while still allowing end-users full utilization of the space. Through P2P caching, software on a PC or a peer’s file system is distributed locally to other peers requesting the same content, which helps to improve network bandwidth utilization. Organizations will also benefit from streamlining administrative overhead for IT and drive down costs by eliminating the need for on-premises distribution and storage servers through a cloud-first management and software delivery model.

“Adaptiva and VMware have truly complementary solutions that are focused on making systems management far less expensive and more reliable than what it is today. The collaboration will help customers significantly drive down capital and operational costs by eliminating servers typically required for software distribution and automating local content management in the process,” said Jim Souders, chief operating officer, Adaptiva. “The integration of the VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management solution with Adaptiva OneSite’s best-in-class peer caching technology and ability to use the solutions together will raise the bar for what is possible for all IT organizations. It will provide a modern approach to managing all endpoints with greater deployment speed and success than traditional, server-based PC systems management solutions.”

VMware (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2015 revenues of $6.6 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners.
