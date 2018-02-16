Home Cloud Computing VMware to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 1, 2018

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, plans to announce fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review financial results and business outlook. A live web broadcast of the event will be available on the VMware Investor Relations website at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

Additional Information

VMware’s website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware’s goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware’s products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware’s financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.

          Close

          Share this video