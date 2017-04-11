VMware: Thoughts around PowerCLI and the Powershell Gallery

I am *very* excited to share some thoughts and possibilities for PowerCLI.

Packaging and Installation are big areas we have been looking at. We have heard loud and clear that our customers wanted to embrace modules and in our recent releases we have moved away from snapins into modules. We’re now looking at how we package the modules and deliver them to our users.

One possibility would be releasing PowerCLI exclusively from the Powershell Gallery, the central repository for Powershell modules. The benefits of this would be great, as it provides easy installation and upgrade, follows Powershell patterns for modules, and most importantly would allow us to deliver PowerCLI to multiple platforms, such as Linux and MacOS.

Read the entire article here, Thoughts around PowerCLI and the Powershell Gallery – VMware PowerCLI Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!