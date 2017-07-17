VMware: The Year of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Deployment models have moved on significantly since the siloed IT operations of the last decade, with converged and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) transforming how organisations manage storage, server and networking. This convergence trend shows no sign of slowing: according to IDC, in the first quarter of 2017, sales for hyper-converged systems were up 64.7 per cent year-on-year.

So, can we rightfully call 2017 the year of HCI? Here’s what our VMware experts think:

What’s interesting is that there isn’t any one specific reason that organisations are flocking towards HCI; it’s a solution to numerous problems and frequently delivers customers benefits that they hadn’t even asked for.

The Catalonia Tax Office, for example, had several business challenges to contend with at the same time. Javier Fernandez, Head of ICT at the organisation, had to deal with the migration of corporate services to a corporate datacentre, and the upgrade of infrastructure which was largely obsolete. In addition, the company had to improve its security levels given the sensitivity of the data the tax office was managing.

Read the entire article here, The Year of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

via the fine folks at VMware!