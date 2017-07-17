VMware: The Year of HCI – Video
Joe Baguley, VMware EMEA CTO and Lee Dilworth, EMEA Practice Lead, Storage & Availability discuss why customers are flocking to HCI.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Joe Baguley, VMware EMEA CTO and Lee Dilworth, EMEA Practice Lead, Storage & Availability discuss why customers are flocking to HCI.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]
From pilot to production, eG Enterprise empowers enterprise organizations to deliver a better user experience and increased ROI by delivering comprehensive, converged performance management of Java application services. With optimized Java platforms delivered through Zing, Azul Systems enables Java-based businesses to focus on functionality and long-term lower operating costs rather than daily firefighting. Together, eG […]
The growing number of business cases for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) continues to drive the development of cutting-edge technology solutions. We see this manifested in computer vision, predictive modeling, natural language understanding, and recommendation engines. Learn how you can develop your own applications to leverage the benefits of these […]
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide