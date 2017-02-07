VMware: The Tips & Trends You Need to Hear on Extending to the Cloud

It’s becoming harder and harder to ignore the cost efficiencies and agility that the public cloud is able to bring to an enterprise. Because of this, extending existing enterprise infrastructures to the public cloud has become a clear migration trend. Are you looking to make the move? Sign up for our “Tips & Trends on Extending to the Cloud” webcast on February 9th and we’ll provide you with the steps to ensure success the first time.

In this overview, Cloud Strategist and SVP at Cloud Technology Partners Dave Linthicum will discuss market trends around extending existing enterprise platforms to the cloud. He’ll also explain why a successful migration requires cloud platforms that are compatible with systems currently on-premises in order to leverage the current tools, approaches, and technology. While this means you won’t have to majorly update your skill set, this approach to cloud migration also delivers several other key benefits. For example, you can take advantage of all the features of the public cloud, including instance provisioning and auto- and self-scaling. You can also be confident knowing that the security and governance models are consistent, regardless of whether you’re working with private, hybrid or public clouds. And lastly, applications are easily ported between on-premises and public cloud platforms.

