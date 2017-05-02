VMware: The NSX Mindset – Network Virtualization

The NSX Mindset: one’s mental capability to be a determined leader and catalyst for change in the way a company designs, implements, manages, and operates networking and security.

Change isn’t easy. Especially when it involves something personal. Unfortunately, though, it happens whether we like it or not. In the world of information technology change is upon us. IT Automation, micro-segmentation, application availability, and cross cloud services are no longer buzz words in marketing materials and executive meetings. These are realities designed and deployed in some of the world’s largest IT environments. The common thread among these concepts is the new capabilities in networking and security brought to life by VMware NSX.

VMware NSX is a platform for the next generation data center architecture. The capabilities are transforming the way enterprises approach traditional business problems and it is solving new business problems brought about by a company’s digital transformation.

