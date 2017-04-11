VMware: The Modern CIO’s Agenda: Cloud, Mobility, and Security

Cloud computing is approximately a decade old. Early adopters began by experimenting with non-critical workloads, but modern enterprises now routinely trust the cloud to run the most important elements of their businesses. In fact, today, most large enterprises run multiple clouds, and the adoption rates for both public and private cloud adoption are accelerating. This wide acceptance and accelerated growth illustrates the market has shifted from a cloud-first posture to a cloud-only preference.

“Cloud adoption is driven by business needs such as agility, speed, innovation, and cost-savings,” says Sanjay Poonen, VMware’s COO for customer operations. “And companies moving to the cloud should make apps that are cloud-native and mobile-first.”

Cloud Computing Enters New Phase

