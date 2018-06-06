VMware: The Minimum Viable Open Source Project – Inspiration from VMware’s OSTC

At minimum, what should go into an open source project to give it the best chance of success? We’ve been asking ourselves this question lately at VMware’s Open Source Technology Center (OSTC). In this post, I’ll share some pointers we’ve come up with on how to get your new or existing internal project ready for open source.

First, though, I want to note an aspect of open source projects that folks coming from the proprietary space often miss: when you open source a project, you are sharing your thought process, design decisions and implementation with the world. So if you have any proprietary secrets in your source code, data or documentation, you should either remove them from your project before open sourcing it or reconsider whether open source is right for you. Having said that, there are many benefits to open sourcing your project. Once you share your work, your users will be able to view, download and modify it to fit their use cases. These crowd-sourced modifications are exactly what you want to leverage for your project, making it more robust and secure.

In order to make your open source project successful, you should focus on making it easy for your users to submit modifications to your project’s content and infrastructure. Below are some general rules of engagement to consider:

