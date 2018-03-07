VMware: The Journey to the Digital Workspace

Moving to a Digital Workspace is an interesting, but challenging task. To help you on your journey, we’ve created a digital workspace journey map to help you future proof your organisation, unshackle users from processes and enhance the employee experience.

To hear more, why not download our report on the Digital Workspace and why organisations are at a crucial point in understanding how to empower employees with greater access to the applications workers prefer and need to do their job.

http://vmwareemeablog.com/uk/the-journey-to-the-digital-workspace/

This video is from the fine folks at VMware.