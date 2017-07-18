VMware: The Importance of Relationship Mapping in vRealize Operations
When introducing others to vRealize Operations (vROps), starting with the foundational components of the platform serves as the best approach. Relationship mapping is one of those foundational components that is used extensively throughout vROps and is critical to a lot of the platforms functionality, and therefore, important to understand.
First, the Basics
In vROps, a relationship consists of two resources and the type of relationship (parent or child, typically). For example, a virtual machine and the host system it resides on have a relationship where the virtual machine is the child of the hHost. Relationship functionality extends to non-VMware management packs as well. For example, Oracle Database instances will create a relationship to the virtual machine they reside on (if virtualized), where the database instance is the child of the virtual machine.
Once the point-to-point relationships are created (generally, automatically), vROps can begin using them throughout the platform. The remainder of this blog will cover some of the ways that vROps uses relationship mapping to your benefit.
Read the entire article here, The Importance of Relationship Mapping in vRealize Operations
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide