VMware: The Importance of Relationship Mapping in vRealize Operations

When introducing others to vRealize Operations (vROps), starting with the foundational components of the platform serves as the best approach. Relationship mapping is one of those foundational components that is used extensively throughout vROps and is critical to a lot of the platforms functionality, and therefore, important to understand.

First, the Basics

In vROps, a relationship consists of two resources and the type of relationship (parent or child, typically). For example, a virtual machine and the host system it resides on have a relationship where the virtual machine is the child of the hHost. Relationship functionality extends to non-VMware management packs as well. For example, Oracle Database instances will create a relationship to the virtual machine they reside on (if virtualized), where the database instance is the child of the virtual machine.

Once the point-to-point relationships are created (generally, automatically), vROps can begin using them throughout the platform. The remainder of this blog will cover some of the ways that vROps uses relationship mapping to your benefit.

