VMware: The Future of Networking and the Net Effect for Enterprises

VMware: The Future of Networking and the Net Effect for Enterprises
Networking technology is approaching a classic tipping point. This tipping point is the result of a profound paradigm shift in understanding how to make networks faster, more agile, and more secure. Driving this shift are three challenges that the present hardware-centric networking model is finding increasingly difficult to handle: the risk of data breaches, the need for networks to deliver applications and services faster, and the constant pressure to maintain high availability and application continuity. And, of course, the need to accomplish all of these with less money and fewer resources.

A New Networking Paradigm

Most network infrastructures today still rely on hardware, but the complexity of these networks creates a time-strapped IT organization more prone to strain and error. IT decentralization, driven by the need for speed in today’s business world, is becoming a fact of life in many enterprise organizations

Around the globe, though, organizations are realizing that there is a better networking solution. VMware NSX® network virtualization addresses the deficiencies of the current network paradigm by dramatically improving networking effectiveness and efficiency. NSX enables the creation and management of networks entirely in software, including switching, routing, firewalling, and load-balancing. It empowers enterprises to work smarter, not harder.

Read the entire article here, The Future of Networking and the Net Effect for Enterprises

via the fine folks at VMware!

          Share this video