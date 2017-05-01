VMware: The Explosion of the Digital Workspace Ecosystem

As technology has evolved from client-server to mobile-cloud, employees increasingly expect a consumer-style experience at work, accessing any app or data they need on whichever device they’re carrying at the time. Meanwhile, IT teams grapple with the cost and complexity of supporting multiple platforms without compromising security.

These competing forces are playing out against the background of a broader evolution in business, from a system where companies have worked individually to compete with one another into a more connected ecosystem where partners are networked together to deliver value to consumers and businesses.

The key to success in this dynamic landscape will be the ability to connect previously siloed data stores, cloud services, and apps via a single platform that is consumer-simple and enterprise-secure.

The Digital Workspace Solution

Traditionally, end users have been limited by the operating system or platform that they have had access to—Microsoft Windows, Android, Apple’s Mac OS and iOS. Information and services have been siloed, and the need for multiple sign-ons or work-arounds to get data into the right place has hampered productivity.

Read the entire article here, The Explosion of the Digital Workspace Ecosystem

via the fine folks at VMware!