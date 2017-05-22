VMware: The Digital Workspace: Spanning the Generations

This is the first in a series of articles on how the digital workspace affects the dominant generations in the workforce. Look for subsequent articles in this series on Radius over the coming months.

The digital workspace is a bridge that spans multiple generations in today’s workforce. It uniquely provides the capabilities to allow different generations to work productively in the way each prefers to work. Today’s workforce is particularly unique in that five generations are represented. For all of these generations, the digital workspace provides the flexibility and tools needed to create a harmonious, mobile, and productive workforce.

Not Just for Millennials Anymore

Although it has become customary to associate digital technology with millennials—and to apply broad generalizations to each of the generations, for that matter—the reality is that all generations see value in improved collaboration and mobility tools that allow them to work anywhere, anytime, on any device.

via the fine folks at VMware!