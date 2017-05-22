VMware: The Digital Workspace: Spanning the Generations
This is the first in a series of articles on how the digital workspace affects the dominant generations in the workforce. Look for subsequent articles in this series on Radius over the coming months.
The digital workspace is a bridge that spans multiple generations in today’s workforce. It uniquely provides the capabilities to allow different generations to work productively in the way each prefers to work. Today’s workforce is particularly unique in that five generations are represented. For all of these generations, the digital workspace provides the flexibility and tools needed to create a harmonious, mobile, and productive workforce.
Not Just for Millennials Anymore
Although it has become customary to associate digital technology with millennials—and to apply broad generalizations to each of the generations, for that matter—the reality is that all generations see value in improved collaboration and mobility tools that allow them to work anywhere, anytime, on any device.
Read the entire article here, The Digital Workspace: Spanning the Generations
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications