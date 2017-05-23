VMware: The Cross-Cloud Approach: Public Cloud Integration

In this final video of a four-part series, Richard Munro, global cloud strategy director at VMware, discusses the importance and benefits of taking a Cross-Cloud approach to public cloud integration in order to help all lines of the business drive innovation and deliver on their strategic IT priorities. He also considers the key questions businesses should be asking when it comes to continuing their cloud journey.

The Importance of Freedom and Control

As organisations look to the next three years and their digital transformation journey, CIOs will be accountable for many deliverables by 2020. Munro identifies the key deliverables today’s CIOs are working towards over the upcoming few years. With cost reduction and enhanced risk and resilience across all services remaining the top priority for most, Munro considers how CIOs and their teams are instrumental in striving to accelerate a company’s 2020 vision.

In today’s organisations, technology is at the very heart of innovation and the digital transformation journey. The contribution from IT is powerful, and the IT team is looked to for how it can help lines of business deliver their plans and remain competitive in a disruptive landscape. These digital transformation strategies increasingly include public cloud integration with the aim of greater responsiveness and innovation.

