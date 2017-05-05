VMware: The Cross-Cloud Approach: Modernising IT Infrastructure

A Cross-Cloud approach can deliver cloud freedom, choice, and control, helping your business accelerate on its digital transformation journey. However, securely managing and bridging the gap between multiple clouds while managing risk, cost, and security can be challenging.

Richard Munro, global cloud strategy director at VMware, plays an instrumental role in helping organisations accelerate their digital transformation with his cloud expertise. In this first of a four-part video series, Munro discusses the importance and benefits of taking a Cross-Cloud approach to help all lines of the business drive innovation and deliver on their strategic IT priorities. He also considers the key questions businesses should be asking when it comes to continuing their cloud journey.

Igniting Transformation

Digital transformation, cloud transformation, and business transformation are terms that are ringing in the ears of businesses across the world. However, to some, they continue to feel like a vague ambition. Organisations are now more than ever striving to kick-start their transformation journeys and to continue to evolve at the necessary pace in order to remain relevant and competitive.

Read the entire article here, The Cross-Cloud Approach: Modernising IT Infrastructure

via the fine folks at VMware!