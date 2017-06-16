VMware: The Cloud Is Accelerating Change in the Enterprise
Mary Meeker, a partner at the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), is one of the tech industry’s most influential voices. She is known for her ability to understand markets and how they’re shaped. According to Fortune magazine, she is “absolutely first rate when it comes to spotting big-picture trends before they come into focus.”
Meeker, who was a featured speaker at this year’s Code Conference, spoke about how cloud technologies are accelerating changes across the enterprise.
Cloud Creates New Opportunities
A decade into the cloud era, the market shows the success of early adopter companies that embraced cloud technologies. Meeker cited Netflix and Spotify as examples of cloud companies that have disrupted markets. From 2007 to 2017, Netflix grew from nothing to capturing 30 percent of home entertainment revenue in the United States. Similarly, Spotify, which began in 2008, owned 20 percent of global music industry revenue by 2016.
Read the entire article here, The Cloud Is Accelerating Change in the Enterprise
via the fine folks at VMware!
