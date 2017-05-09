Home VMware: The Challenges and Rewards of Modernizing Data Centers

VMware: The Challenges and Rewards of Modernizing Data Centers

VMware: The Challenges and Rewards of Modernizing Data Centers
It’s accepted wisdom that the ability to bring new applications and services to market quickly is key to success in today’s fast-moving marketplaces. Consequently, organizations are adopting public cloud services, or implementing a hybrid cloud strategy, because they deliver business agility that internal IT often cannot. However, while businesses recognize the need to modernize data centers and complete the journey to a hybrid cloud and software-defined data center (SDDC), they are still facing significant challenges.

Modernize the Data Center

According to Muneyb Minhazuddin, VMware’s vice president of solutions product marketing, apps are driving changes in enterprise infrastructure. Companies born in the cloud are able to integrate a modern data center into their operations from the beginning. The challenge most other businesses face, however, is how to evolve existing infrastructure to take advantage of new capabilities offered by cloud-native apps without losing critical functionality from the legacy technology on which the business relies.

In order to help companies understand how to navigate this transition, Minhazuddin often begins with a discussion about the organization’s applications. “It’s about mapping for the future,” he says. “I’ll ask them: ‘Where do you run your workloads now? On premises? In the public cloud? Okay, where do you want to be in 12 months? 36 months?’ Once that’s understood, a company can build out a plan of action for transformation.”

Read the entire article here, The Challenges and Rewards of Modernizing Data Centers

via the fine folks at VMware!

VMware
