VMware: Takeaways for Managing the Business in a Multi-Cloud World

Change can bring tension, especially in the world of business. There is often a picture of complexity that exists between the ‘new’ and the ‘old,’ a middle-ground where many organisations find themselves as they evolve. This has become particularly apparent in recent years, as businesses transform at an accelerated rate in the race to become more digital.

Embarking on digital initiatives means shifting the center of focus to the user experience. It results in the rethinking of applications and even business models to enhance this experience through data and ease of use. Cloud computing has been at the heart of this change, propelling the shift from shadow IT to a mainstream movement of technology to the broader business. Users are feeling more empowered than ever with the availability of business-busting apps, and services that the cloud now delivers at the click of a button.

VMware set out to explore these trends further, gathering the views of 1,200 IT decision makers and heads of lines of business across EMEA on the challenges and opportunities they face today in becoming relevant, highly competitive businesses.

Read the entire article here, Takeaways for Managing the Business in a Multi-Cloud World

via the fine folks at VMware!