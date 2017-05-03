VMware: Tackling Today’s IT Issue by Understanding Humans

Everyone hates filling in expense forms. But for years, businesses have been fooled into thinking that this system is making life easy for everyone. It’s not—it’s only making it easier for those who deal with the expenses. This is a prime example of what’s wrong with the way IT enables business processes in many organisations.

IT has traditionally asked the accounts team what they need, or questioned the leadership team about the best system to procure. Yet in doing this, IT is focusing on the wrong customer. They shouldn’t only be looking at it from a departmental perspective; they should focus on the people who will actually interact with the solution. After all, if end users aren’t excited about the technology or application, and they don’t find it intuitive, they won’t willingly integrate it into their busy working lives.

Alongside this, IT’s task has been made much harder with new technologies becoming mainstream and more technologies entering the business. A recent VMware study found that two thirds of business and IT leaders in EMEA believe that cloud computing has made it easier for lines of business to purchase their own IT, with almost half stating that non-IT functions were authorising their own tablets, smartphones, and laptops.

