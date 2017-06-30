Home VMware Tackles HCI Security with Unique Software-Defined Encryption

Building a Secure Private Cloud with VMware vSAN Hyper Converged Architecture

A financial firm recently shared with us that it was fending off 10,000 unauthorized hacking attempts per day.  A hospital shared their need to comply with the latest privacy regulations, and a transportation firm explained how decommissioned hard disk drives needed to be physically destroyed to ensure that unencrypted data would not be inadvertently released.  Security has not previously been associated with hyper-convergence, however, with cybersecurity becoming an increasing priority for IT professionals, 39% of ESG research respondents believe security will drive the most IT spending at their organizations in 2017, pushing IT professionals to look further into opportunities within the hyper-converged infrastructure space. VMware vSAN has released a new software defined encryption feature that makes HCI viable for these and other secure environments.

According to Lockheed Martin’s Cyber Kill Chain (a framework for identifying and preventing cyber-attacks) many attacks begin by compromising an endpoint and then move laterally across an organization’s infrastructure to servers in order to gain access to corporate data assets. This represents a grave risk to those assets stored on HCI systems, creating the need to encrypt the data at the core of the system for maximum security – encryption at rest.

VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
