VMware: Symantec VIP Authentication for VMware Identity Manager

Do you want to integrate 3rd-party identity provider functionality into the VMware Identity Manager authentication workflow? Then you are in luck! Today’s post explains how to enable Symantec VIP authentication for VMware Identity Manager access.

Symantec VIP Authentication for VMware Identity Manager

VMware Identity Manager is an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) product offered by VMware. Since it is a stand-alone product, it does not require 3rd-party integrations to authenticate end users. However, integrating a 3rd-party authentication solution with VMware Identity Manager might make sense or be necessary in certain cases. That’s where Symantec Validation and Identity Protection (VIP), a centralized site for managing user credentials, comes into the picture. Integrate Symantec VIP with VMware Identity Manager to implement single or multi-factor authentication into vIDM via Symantec VIP.

Symantec VIP Authentication for VMware Identity Manager Workflows

Prior to attempting integration, it makes sense to review the configuration options. Since there are multiple ways to integrate Symantec VIP with VMware Identity Manager, this post explains two common options.

