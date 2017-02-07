VMware Storage 101: Now An Easy A
Storage, once the toughest course in the IT handbook, is suddenly an “easy A” and the most popular class for 2017’s incoming IT professionals. The disruptions of flash, hyper-convergence and cloud now simplify storage decisions that used to take months. For this year’s crop of IT decision-makers, it’s going to be a good year to take up storage challenges since the answers are elementary and more affordable than ever.
True. Flash used to require complicated planning and analysis to determine where expensive, high-performance media was cost-justified. But with flash prices tumbling and Solid-State Drive (SSD) capacities exceeding even the largest hard disk drives, there is no reason to delay putting flash into even the most routine applications. Storage efficiency technologies such as in-line compression and deduplication deliver “effective capacities” that justify flash for applications ranging from databases to email to files.Multiple Choice: Which workloads is hyper-converged infrastructure best for?
Read the entire article here, Storage 101: Now An Easy A
via the fine folks at VMware!
