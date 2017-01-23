VMware Video: Start Off 2017 Right – Get Educated on vSAN!
The VMware Education and Certification team is here to make sure you get the most out of your VMware vSAN experience. Whether you are a vSAN professional, brushing up on your knowledge, or just looking to get started, there are plenty of vSAN materials to help you achieve your IT goals.
VMware Learning Paths are designed to help you find the course you need based on the product (in this instance, vSAN), your role, and your level of experience.
See below to get a better understanding of the vSAN educational materials and how you can further your vSAN knowledge!
Read the entire article here, Start Off 2017 Right – Get Educated on vSAN!
via the fine folks at VMware!
