VMware: Spotlight on the New DRS Groups and VM-Host Rule Cmdlets!

We’re kicking off the first in a series of blog posts taking an in-depth look at some of the new cmdlets that were made available with the PowerCLI 6.5.1 release. This first post is going to be covering the cmdlets targeted at managing DRS groups and their associated rules.

These new cmdlets are as follows:

Get-DrsClusterGroup

New-DrsClusterGroup

Set-DrsClusterGroup

Remove-DrsClusterGroup

Get-DrsVMHostRule

New-DrsVMHostRule

Set-DrsVMHostRule

Remove-DrsVMHostRule

If you’ve never used DRS groups and DRS affinity rules or don’t know what they are, these are a way to control which VMs are able to exist on which hosts. This control is leveraged through either affinity or anti-affinity rules that are configured at the cluster level. These rules are configured between groupings of VMs and groupings of hosts. These rules also have types, which basically describes how the enforcement should work. The types are: Must Run On, Should Run On, Must Not Run On, Should Not Run On

Please see the documentation for more information about: DRS Affinity Rules

Read the entire article here, Spotlight on the New DRS Groups and VM-Host Rule Cmdlets! – VMware PowerCLI Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!