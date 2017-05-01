VMware: Smart Cities – Better Places to Live
A smart city uses information and communications technology (ICT) to enhance its livability, workability, security and sustainability. The variety of connected devices in a smart city will be very difficult to manage using multiple proprietary solutions. VMware provides an end-to-end solution for managing, monitoring and securing all the connected devices in a smart city, from sensors and IoT edge systems to the cloud.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
