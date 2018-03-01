VMware Skyline – Proactive Recommendations for Issue Avoidance

VMware Skyline is a proactive support technology that listens for changes, events and patterns within your VMware environment. This information is then analyzed using a robust rules and machine learning engine. Once data analysis has completed, proactive recommendations are provided for each potential issue identified within your environment. These recommendations are based on VMware’s ever-growing library of knowledge that include Knowledge Base articles, Best Practices and Security/Hardening Guidance.

Environment specific information is collected using the Skyline Collector. The Collector is a standalone virtual appliance that connects to product endpoints such as vCenter Server and NSX Manager. You can view an overview for how to download, install and configure the Collector here.

Breakthrough Visibility

Have you ever contacted VMware Global Support Services (GSS) to report that you experienced a purple screen of death (PSOD)? During your conversation with GSS, were you made aware that a patch is already available for the issue? Wouldn’t it have been nice to been made aware of the patch before you experienced the PSOD? Just think about the time and frustration that could’ve been saved if you would’ve been notified of the patch before the PSOD occurred.

With this in mind, Skyline can proactively notify you that your environment displays characteristics that could lead to a PSOD. Additionally, a tailored recommendation for how to prevent the issue from occurring is provided. Ultimately, Skyline well help customers increase the reliability and security of their environments while also reducing time spent resolving break-fix issues.

Read the entire article here, Skyline – Proactive Recommendations for Issue Avoidance – Support Insider

Via the fine folks at VMware Support.