VMware: Simplifying App Access & Management with Workspace ONE

In today’s mobile cloud world, it’s all about the apps. Apps are what help your workforce be productive and successful. Unfortunately, employees do not often use the apps their company provides. Studies have shown that with each extra step required for onboarding a new app, you lose 7% of your user base. Six steps to get started? That means 42% of your workers will never use your work app a single time.

For a successful app strategy, you must deliver the right apps on the right device easily and securely without compromising the privacy of personal data.

Simplifying App Access & Management

VMware Workspace ONE makes it easy for employees to have secure access to the business applications they need, allowing them to get work done whenever and wherever through the Workspace ONE app.

Users have their own personalized app catalog across all of their devices. This makes onboarding new employees with the right apps easier than ever. Additionally, by using powerful single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, your workforce gets immediate access to the information they need without having to remember multiple passwords.

