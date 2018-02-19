VMware: Showcasing NFV Without Limits

Communications Service Providers (CSPs) today realize the need to transform their business models and build essential digital capabilities that accelerate their path to 5G networks. The challenge, however, lies in abandoning incremental initiatives in favor of transformational innovation – innovation that requires them to focus more on agility and continuous learning rather than on traditional operating models, which become less reliable as technology-driven change continues to accelerate.

At Mobile World Congress 2018, VMware will be engaging in conversations around how VMware vCloud NFV can enable CSPs to transform their networks, accelerate to 5G, and become a digital service provider. We are demonstrating some exciting turnkey solutions and NFV use cases that give CSPs the ability to build a transformative architecture. Through these leading-edge demos, you can learn about some of the work we’re doing with our partners and customers to help them derive additional value from their existing assets and competitive advantages.

NFV Service Assurance

As the growth in data consumption and the number of connected devices drive exponential capacity requirements and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) modernize their networks to offer diﬀerentiated services, the operations management approach needs to be a well curated design from the onset. We will be demonstrating a comprehensive service assurance solution for a virtual EPC network built on the VMware vRealize Suite, a cloud management platform that delivers the industry’s most complete solution for managing a heterogeneous, hybrid cloud using automation workflows, real-time network intelligence, enhanced operational efficiency, reduced operational costs, and fast root-cause analysis and resolution. We demonstrate the role service assurance plays across the entire telco operational lifecycle including service onboarding, performance monitoring, issues isolation, predictive optimization, and integrated business intelligence.

