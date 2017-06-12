VMware: Shape the future of your business at #GartnerIOM
Joining us at the Gartner IT Infrastructure & Operations Management Summit? in Berlin? Register here to meet with one of our VMware experts and discuss how you can shape the future of your digital business like Amadeus.
Amadeus is a technology company dedicated to the global travel industry, with many customers relying on Amadeus’ technology and services across the entire spectrum of the travel experience, covering bookings, pricing and managing reservations – all the way through to departure.
How do companies like Amadeus continually stay innovative and agile in their market? Using solutions such as VMware Integrated OpenStack and NSX, Amadeus has built a platform that connects all its customers to deliver superior responsiveness and ultra-high availability of services. Discover how in our video below:
Read the entire article here, Shape the future of your business at #GartnerIOM
via the fine folks at VMware!
