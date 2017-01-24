VMware: Securing Access in the Digital Workspace

Companies across the world are embracing digital transformation and seizing the opportunities offered by mobile cloud and digital workspace technologies to streamline business processes, enhance customer experiences, and reduce costs.

While digital transformation offers great business, operational, and financial rewards, it also presents some real challenges, including increased complexity and heightened security concerns.

VMware wanted to find out how businesses are managing the digital transformation journey, and how they are coping with key challenges, including mitigating security risks. So in July 2016, the company fielded its second annual survey of more than 1,200 global business decision makers and IT practitioners. The results are presented in the State of the Digital Workspace Report 2016.

Security in the Mobile Cloud Era

One key concern voiced by executives in the survey is security. To reap the benefits of mobility and digital workspace technologies, businesses must provide more devices and more points of access to mission-critical apps and systems. That proliferation of devices and access points increases management complexity and increases the chance of data breaches, either through negligence or malicious activity.

via the fine folks at VMware!